Danish Siddiqui’s family says authors of anti-CAA protest book had no authorisation to use his name

The family of slain Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has issued a statement alleging that the authors of a photo book called ‘Hum Dekhenge’ had not sought any authorisation from the family to associate Siddiqui’s name with their project contrary to their purported claim in media interviews.

The family said claiming Danish was involved and gave suggestions for the book amounts to raising doubts over his “professional ethics” and “credibility”.

The book, curated by Aasif Mujtaba and Mohd Meharban, has been published by the White Dot Publishers. It is “a visual compilation of the unwavering resilience, courage and perseverance of the Muslim community who not only stood strongly but fought bravely when its citizenship was being challenged by the state”, the publishers said.

The book comprises 223 photos captured and documented by 28 photographers in total.

In a press release, the publishers had said, “It starts with recounting the anecdotes of the blood baths that took place in the minority educational institutions, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, and will take you to the horrendous pogrom that was carried out in North East Delhi.”

“The book revolves around 3 P’s: Protest, Propaganda and Pogrom; A ‘Protest’ or resistance of the Muslim community against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, nefarious ‘Propaganda’ by the ruling political party and the ‘Pogrom’ which was carried out with the connivance and impunity of the State,” the publishers said.

However, Danish’s father Akhtar Siddiqui said, “The book’s authors have dedicated this book to Late Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters photojournalist who died during an assignment in Afghanistan in 2021. Further, during media interviews, the book’s authors have also claimed that Danish was involved with the book and would give suggestions on making it better. On behalf of Danish’s family, we would like to categorically state that no authorisation was given to anyone to associate Danish’s name with this project.”

“We would like to categorically state that Danish Siddiqui maintained the highest standards of press freedom and integrity during his life and career as a journalist. He covered the Shaheen Bagh protests with objectivity and neutrality like any other professional assignment. Showing him falsely in this way raises wrong questions on his professional ethics and credibility and seriously hurt his professional standing, besides causing deep hurt to his already bereaved family,” he said.

Siddiqui said he “hoped” the authors “take note of this and withdraw their statements given to the press”.

He also said in the future, “anyone planning to use Danish Siddiqui’s name for any – commercial or non-commercial project – is advised to seek the consent or authorisation of his family”.