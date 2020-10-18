Dangs: BJP alleges ‘discrepancies’ in Cong candidate’s nomination papers

Congress candidate Suryakant Gavit said that he was filing nominations forms for the first time and he did not have enough time to gather all information.

BJP candidate for Dangs Assembly seat Vijay Patel on Saturday demanded that Congress candidate Suryakant Gavit’s nomination papers should be cancelled, citing “discrepancies” in them. Returning Officer Kajal Gamit has approved the nomination papers after the Congress candidate reworked it.

“There were no substantial grounds in the allegations which can lead to the cancellation of the nomination papers of the Congress candidate,” Kajal Gamit said.

Gavit said that he was filing nominations forms for the first time and he did not have enough time to gather all information.

The scrutiny process of the affidavits submitted by both the Congress and BJP candidates and the independent candidates for the by-elections to Dangs seat was in progress on Saturday.

Patel on Saturday gave an application to the returning officer mentioning that the Congress candidate had made 52 mistakes, including leaving several columns blank, in his first affidavit submitted to the returning officer on October 15. A notice was given to Gavit by the returning officer to rework it.

Patel further alleged that on October 16, the Gavit had submitted a revised affidavit with the nomination forms to the returning officer, in which he had not mentioned the names of his family members and at some places corrections were made with whitener ink, which was invalid.

Patel and other BJP leaders further demanded the cancellation of nomination papers of another candidate Motialal Chaudhary — whom they alleged was Gavits’ “dummy candidate” – as there were 28 mistakes in his forms.

Returning officer Kajal Gamit called up Suryakant Gavit on Saturday and asked to him fill the empty columns and rectify some of the mistakes in the forms.

“I am filing the nomination forms for the first time and there were some mistakes in them. Also, I had to gather all the information necessary to fill the affidavit in a short time period. So the nomination form was not filled properly. I reworked the form and the returning officer has approved it. Now there is no question of cancellation” Gavit said.

BJP election incharge of Dangs Purnesh Modi said, “The revised affidavit submitted by Suryakant Gavit to the returning officer was in the old format. Even in that, he had left many columns blank and had not mentioned names of his family members. We demanded cancellation, which the the returning officer denied.”

Kajal Gamit said, “All the mistakes have been corrected and we have approved the Congress candidate’s nomination form.”

