‘Dangerous game’: Opposition targets Kerala CM over ‘compromise with majority and minority communalism’

With the Kerala Assembly elections just days away, the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front, led by the CPI(M), got embroiled in a controversy over getting support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said this showed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had “compromised with both majority communalism and minority communalism”.

The issue has turned into a point of debate as the CPI(M) had targeted the Congress-led United Democratic Front over getting support from “extremist” organisations and pointing to the Jamaat-e-Islami’s support for the Opposition alliance.

The SDPI, which emerged from the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), has faced allegations of communalism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, “When we are fighting fiercely against the BJP, certain people might have decided to vote for us to defeat the BJP.”

A day earlier, the SDPI had decided to support CPI(M) candidate V Sivankutty in the Nemom seat, where BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is also contesting. BJP had won the seat in 2016, but lost to Sivankutty in 2021.

In many other seats in north Kerala, such as Kuttiadi, Perinthalmanna, Tanur, Vengara and Kannur, where the CPI(M) has locked horns with Congress-ally IUML, the SDPI has hinted that the it would support CPI(M).

Referring to the SDPI’s support for him in Nemom, Sivankutty on Tuesday said, “We cannot say that we need the votes of only a section of people. Such a stand will be against the Constitution.”

Story continues below this ad

SDPI state president CPA Latheef said the CPI(M) has “locally” sought his party’s support in Nemom. CPI(M) central committee member Thomas Isaac also justified the SDPI support, asking, “Why should we refuse SDPI’s support?”

Questioning the situation, Opposition leader V D Satheesan called CM Vijayan the embodiment of opportunism. “Vijayan has compromised with both majority communalism and minority communalism. This is not going to work because this election will prove that only secular politics will win in Kerala,” he said.

Satheesan said Vijayan, before seeking SDPI support, should tender an apology to the family of SFI leader Abhimanyu, who was killed allegedly by members of the SDPI-linked Campus Front.

IUML candidate K M Shaji, who is contesting in Vengara in Malappuram, alleged that there is a deal between the CPI(M) and SDPI. “We know SDPI leaders are in jail. SDPI wants Vijayan to speak to Narendra Modi to ensure their release. Vijayan should understand it is a dangerous game,” he said during an election campaign. Several leaders of the PFI from Kerala were arrested by the NIA in 2022 during a nationwide crackdown.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, Vijayan had taken a tough stand against SDPI, saying that the CPI(M) was not a party that would water down its secular line for a few votes.

The SDPI is not a major force in Kerala politics. The party will contest in two dozen seats out of 140 in the April 9 Assembly election. It has withdrawn its candidate from the Manjeshwaram constituency, where the BJP has been losing the battle by a narrow margin in recent elections. The SDPI took the decision after several Muslim outfits warned that its candidature would split Muslim votes, facilitating the BJP’s victory.