Live Updates: PM Modi to flag off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ today

Dandi March Live Updates: On the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt March led by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday flag off a symbolic 386-kilometre ‘Dandi March’, which will be held from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district. This will also launch India’s celebration of 75 years of independence — Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
On March 12, 1930, Gandhi led a group of 80 people on a 24-day march against the British monopoly on production of salt. This non-violent protest came to be known as the Dandi March or Salt March.
PM Modi will address a gathering near Abhay Ghat, the resting place of late prime minister Morarji Desai, at around 10.30 am. The event will be attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others. Ahead of this, the delegates will visit Hriday Kunj, the residence of Gandhi and Kasturba, managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT).
The march itself will see 81 walkers traverse the route. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 km with 103 marchers, of which 81 will walk up the original route to Dandi, reaching there on April 5.
The Dandi March or Salt March was part of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent protest against the British monopoly on production of salt. Led by Gandhi, 78 people started the 24-day march on March 12 and reached Dandi on April 5, 1930. After making salt at Dandi, Gandhi headed to Dharasana Salt Works, 40 km south, but was arrested on May 5.
Today's event will launch India’s celebration of 75 years of independence — Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is being held 75 weeks before India turns 75 on August 15, 2022. Today, a dedicated website and logo is expected to be unveiled by PM Modi. The celebrations will include 75 events for 75 weeks to be held at 75 places of historical significance across the country.
The government has formed a high-level national committee to commemorate the occasion, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 259-member committee comprises Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, and eminent citizens from all walks of life.
