Dance bar ruling: Maharashtra govt seeks legal opinion

The state has sought a legal opinion on the Supreme Court order on dance bars.

On January 17, a bench headed by Justice A K Sikri had scrapped or rejected certain provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016, which had been passed by the state legislature.

“We have sought a legal opinion on the SC judgment. The government’s future course of action will be finalised after it arrives,” said an official.

With the Opposition targeting the ruling BJP for presenting a “weak side” before the court and granting “bar owners a back door entry”, a section within the party is pressing the government to challenge the verdict.

On Friday, Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had indicated that the government may go for a review petition or consider issuance of a fresh ordinance for tightening norms for dance bars. Earlier, Minister of State (Home) Ranjeet Patil had said that the “government will take steps to ensure that no untoward activities take place inside bars while staying within the SC order’s ambit”.