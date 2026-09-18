Major setback for Telangana Congress as High Court disqualifies MLA Danam Nagender

Nagender won Khairatabad twice – in 2018 and in 2023 – but defected to the Congress in March 2024, unsuccessfully contesting the general election from Secunderabad and losing to BJP’s G Kishan Reddy.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readSep 18, 2026 06:22 PM IST
The petition challenged Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s decision to strike down their request to disqualify Nagender. (Image: Facebook)The petition challenged Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s decision to strike down their request to disqualify Nagender. (Image: Facebook)
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The Telangana High Court on Friday disqualified Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender under the anti-defection law, setting aside the Speaker’s decision to let him continue after he defected to the Congress.

Nagender was elected on a Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) ticket in the December 2023 Assembly elections but quit and joined the Congress. The high court ruling comes on the back of a petition filed by BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

The petition challenged Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s decision to strike down their request to disqualify Nagender. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G Mohiuddin disqualified Nagender as MLA from the date of his election. The petition was filed after Nagender unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in May 2024 as a Congress candidate from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency while he was still an MLA.

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On September 9, 2024, the Telangana HC had directed the Legislative Assembly Secretary to place the disqualification petitions of three MLAs who defected to the Congress before the Assembly and take action within the next four weeks. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, who was hearing petitions filed against BRS MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao for defecting to the Congress, directed the Assembly secretary to place all three disqualification petitions before the Speaker to draw up schedules for personal hearings of the candidates under the anti-defection law.

The first petition was filed by BJP Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, urging the court to direct the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to disqualify Danam Nagender, the MLA from Khairatabad who joined the Congress from the BRS and contested in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maheshwar Reddy stated in his petition that he visited the Speaker’s office on July 1, 2024, to submit his disqualification petition, but it was not accepted. The second petition against Danam Nagender was filed by BRS Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy, while the third by BRS Quthbullapur MLA K P Vivekanand Goud sought the disqualification of Tellam Venkat Rao, the MLA from Bhadrachalam, and Kadiyam Srihari, the MLA from Station Ghanpur. The court clubbed all three petitions together.

Kadiyam Srihari won the December 2023 Assembly polls from the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency as a BRS candidate but quit the BRS and joined the Congress with his daughter, Kadiam Kavya, within three months.

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Kavya won from the Warangal Lok Sabha seat in the April 2024 elections.

Nagender won Khairatabad twice – in 2018 and in 2023 – but defected to the Congress in March 2024, unsuccessfully contesting the general election from Secunderabad and losing to BJP’s G Kishan Reddy. Rao is a first-time MLA and won Bhadrachalam as a BRS candidate in December 2023.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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