Major setback for Telangana Congress as High Court disqualifies MLA Danam Nagender

The Telangana High Court on Friday disqualified Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender under the anti-defection law, setting aside the Speaker’s decision to let him continue after he defected to the Congress.

Nagender was elected on a Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) ticket in the December 2023 Assembly elections but quit and joined the Congress. The high court ruling comes on the back of a petition filed by BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

The petition challenged Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s decision to strike down their request to disqualify Nagender. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G Mohiuddin disqualified Nagender as MLA from the date of his election. The petition was filed after Nagender unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in May 2024 as a Congress candidate from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency while he was still an MLA.