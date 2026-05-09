His office was bugged. A Collector’s solo operation revealed who did it

When the Damoh Collector suspected someone was listening in on his conversations, he devised a simple trap – using a mobile phone and a live news broadcast – that cracked open a potentially years-long breach.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readMay 9, 2026 12:25 PM IST
Damoh Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav uncovered an alleged surveillance breach inside his office after using a mobile phone and live news broadcast to detect possible bugging.Damoh Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav uncovered an alleged surveillance breach inside his office after using a mobile phone and live news broadcast to detect possible bugging.
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It was supposed to be a routine morning inside the Collectorate of Damoh, one of Madhya Pradesh’s quieter administrative districts. Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav had allegedly just settled into his chamber and was huddled with a small circle of officers, planning a surprise inspection of a government department. The doors were shut, and the conversation restricted to his inner circle.

Within minutes, however, the collector got a phone call from the very department he was preparing to inspect. “The caller said, ‘Sir, we heard you are coming to inspect the department’. I did not divulge this to anyone. How could they know about a conversation that hasn’t left the room?” Yadav said. “That immediately raised red flags.”

Yadav, who had been posted to Damoh only recently, realised his office was being bugged. His first thought was that it was an informant, but he also suspected something wired into the walls of his own office. For Madhya Pradesh’s bureaucracy, the case was more than a local embarrassment. Since the Collector’s chamber is, by design, the most secure and confidential space in district administration, the case belied the foundational assumption that those walls keep secrets.

He didn’t panic, call a meeting or issue a memo. What followed was an operation conceived and executed by the Collector himself, using nothing more than a mobile phone and a news channel.

“I turned up the volume on a live news broadcast playing on my phone, placed it inside the chamber, and walked out. Then I made my way to the adjacent PA room, the small anteroom staffed by personal assistants and office attendants that sits just outside every senior officer’s chamber in India’s district administration.

There, Yadav allegedly picked up a telephone receiver on the desk and could clearly hear the news broadcast – suggesting that the telephone line between the two rooms had been tampered with to listen in on every conversation inside the Collector’s private chamber.

“The same audio could be heard through the receiver in the next room,” a senior official confirmed. “It strongly suggested that conversations were being intercepted and monitored.”

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The most chilling detail in this case, according to officials, is the timeline. Yadav believes this covert interception had been running for years, long before he arrived. Staff members in the PA room, it is alleged, had been routinely listening in on confidential meetings, sensitive phone calls and administrative decisions, then quietly passing the information to outside parties, potentially including the very officials being inspected.

“Some employees were sharing confidential information for personal gain or to curry favour with senior officials,” Yadav alleged.

What followed was swift. An Assistant Grade-3 employee, believed to be central to the operation, was suspended with immediate effect. A clerk, who had been posted at the Collectorate for an unusually long period, was transferred back to his parent department, the Sarva Shiksha Kendra, officials said. An office attendant was similarly removed and sent back to his original posting.

Both telephone sets found in the office have been seized and sent for forensic and technical examination to determine precisely how the interception was configured, how long it had been in place and, critically, who else may have been listening at the other end.

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The investigation is also examining whether the leak network extended beyond the three employees already in action, and whether information was being passed to specific individuals with vested interests in avoiding administrative scrutiny.

“This is being treated as a serious breach of government confidentiality,” said a senior official familiar with the case.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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