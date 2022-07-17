scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Damodaran returns to IndiGo board as non-independent non-executive director

In his previous stint at the airline, Damodaran was an independent director and chairman of board of directors at InterGlobe Aviation

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 6:17:52 pm
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, on Saturday said its board has approved the appointment of former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran (File/Representational)

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, on Saturday said its board has approved the appointment of former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran as non-independent non-executive director.

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation has approved the appointment of Damodaran as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to shareholders’ approval, a company statement said.

In his previous stint at the airline, Damodaran was an independent director and chairman of board of directors at InterGlobe Aviation from January 24, 2019 to May 3, 2022. On May 4, Venkataramani Sumantran was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation.

Damodaran, a retired IAS officer, was Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 2005 to February 2008.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement