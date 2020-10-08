Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Liquor shops and restaurants in non-containment zones reopen

The relaxation will not be applicable in areas within containment zones in the Union territories. (File)

After more than six months, the liquor shops and restaurants in Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (D&NH) falling under the non-containment zones reopened on Wednesday.

The liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 10 pm, following standard operating procedures.

Gujarat has strict prohibition laws and a large number of people from South and Central Gujarat go to Daman and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to consume liquor. Sources said that there are over 100 liquor bars and restaurants in Silvassa and over 230 such restaurants in Daman.

Praful Patel, Administrator of Daman & Diu and D&NH, issued a notification signed by the secretary of health and family welfare, stating that sports complexes, stadiums, spas, liquor bars and restaurants outside the containment zones can be open.

As per the standard operating procedures, before opening the premises, the area should be disinfected. The staff should compulsory do thermal screening of visitors and ensure that they are wearing masks and using hand sanitisers. The staff should also wear mask. District collector D&NH Sandeep Singh said, “Relaxations are given to shops and restaurants outside the containment zones. If SOP is violated, action will be taken against the owners.”

President of Hotels and Restaurants Association in Daman, Lakhan Tandel, said, “In coming days, we will make representations to increase the time limit in the night. We had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah stating the issues of Daman where many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic. We requested for permission to start the liquor bars and restaurants. We have tourists during weekends, and with no liquor being served in the hotels, our businesses have been affected.”

Sources in the health department said that in Daman 1,224 Covid-19 cases had been reported so far with a single death. In D&NH, 1,455 positives cases were reported so far with one death.

