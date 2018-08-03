Damage at Akhilesh Yadav bungalow worth Rs 5.84 lakh: UP PWD

View of different rooms and sites of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi party National President Akhilesh Yadav’s official residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 09.06.2018 View of different rooms and sites of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi party National President Akhilesh Yadav’s official residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 09.06.2018

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday submitted a report to the state estates department over the damage at the government bungalow vacated by former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in June.

According to the report, the house suffered damages worth Rs 5.84 lakh. Of Rs 5.57 crore spent on the bungalow, constructions worth only about Rs 90 lakh were carried out by the PWD. The additional constructions include extra floors in the guest house as well as security building, flooring worth Rs 13.19 lakh, pathway worth Rs 1.23 lakh, and a generator room worth Rs 22.92 lakh, among others. The Indian Express has a copy of the report.

Sources in the government said that Akhilesh might soon be served a notice. “I have forwarded the PWD report to the higher-ups in the government for further action,” said Yogesh Shukla, estate officer. Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidhartha Nath Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav should respond on two accounts — the damage done to the property and the unauthorised constructions carried out…”

When asked if the government will serve a notice to Akhilesh, Singh said, “The law will take its own course.”

Refuting the allegations, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “They are doing it to malign the image of Akhilesh Yadav.”

SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said: “The government has stooped to a new low. They are coming out with reports just to malign the image of the former CM. The BJP government is rattled by the SP-BSP alliance… Hence, they are desperate to hamper Yadav’s image.”

