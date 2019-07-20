Dam Safety Bill to be introduced this session

After clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the Dam Safety Bill 2019 is set to be introduced in Parliament in this session, Union Minister for Water Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said.

The objective of the Bill is to develop uniform dam safety procedures for specified dams in the country, he added.

There are over 5,200 large dams completed in India and about 437 are under construction. In addition, there are thousands of medium and small dams. “Due to lack of legal and institutional architecture, dam safety is an issue of concern. Unsafe dams may cause disasters, leading to huge loss of life and property. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 provides for proper surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all specified dams in the country,” said an official.

The Bill provides for constitution of a National Committee on Dam Safety which shall evolve policies and recommend necessary regulations. It also proposes establishment of a National Dam Safety Authority as a regulatory body to implement policy.