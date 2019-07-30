Dam safety Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, Opposition says state subject

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat introduced the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday even as several Opposition members protested against the legislation.

Advertising

The Bill seeks to set up the National Dam Safety Authority for proper surveillance, inspection and maintenance of specified dams and to address unresolved issues between States.

The key contention of Opposition members was that the Centre was seeking to appropriate powers of the States. Shekhawat denied the charge.

Among those who opposed the Bill were Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tarun Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari of the Congress, Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress, A Raja of DMK and N K Premachandran of RSP.

Advertising

Mahtab urged the minister to “reconsider the Bill, talk to respective (state) governments and come back to us”. He said even though Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal had supported the 2010 version of the Bill, the latest legislation was “very different”.

Tharoor argued that “water” was a State subject. “Parliament does not have competence to make this law.” He said there was “no mandate to offer compensation to people who are victims of dam failure and there is also the environmental impact which has not been mentioned so far “.

Premachandran said “water and the allied subjects absolutely come within the purview of the State list”.