Dam Bill introduced amid protests in Rajya Sabha

An uproar by members of the Opposition against the move to suspend 12 MPs forced multiple adjournmemts of the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

It was adjourned for the day at 3 pm amid protests that prevented Union Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who introduced The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in the House, from completing his speech.

The first adjournment took place soon after proceedings started at 11 am. Opposition members, carrying placards, shouted slogans against the suspension which is related to disruptions on August 10 during the monsoon session of the House.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who had earlier the termed the events of August 10 as “murder of democracy”, said he was dismayed by the fact that the suspended MPs have shown “no remorse”.

“It is sacrilege of the House. There is no feeling of remorse in the members who have really insulted the Parliamentary system by coming to the Well of the House, climbing the table, throwing papers, snatching papers from ministers and also challenging the Chair, doing everything which is unparliamentary and undemocratic,” Naidu said.

When the House met at 12 pm again, the Opposition members continued to protest even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh requested them to allow the Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of suspensions but the chair noted that the Question Hour was on and nothing else could be raised. The House was again adjourned till 2 pm.

At 2 PM, Shekhawat moved the motion for consideration of the dam Bill. As he began his speech, the members demanded Kharge be allowed to speak on the suspension issue. He later adjourned the House till 3 pm.

When the House assembled at 3 pm following an adjournment post-lunch, the opposition members again started their protest.