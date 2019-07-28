UP: Dalits protest after sanitation workers not allowed to drink water from temple

Several Dalits have staged a protest after some sanitation workers were allegedly not allowed to drink water from a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The workers were cleaning a drain outside the temple in Thana Bhawan town on Saturday. The priest refused to allow them to take water from a handpump inside the temple and closed the door, an officer said.

Several people belonging to the Valmiki caste staged a demonstration and demanded registration of an FIR against the priest. Police reached the spot and pacified the crowd by assuring an investigation, the officer said.