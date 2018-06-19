Dalit women’s rights activists to present accounts of caste violence at UNHRC

Asha Kowtal, general secretary of a coalition of All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch, said the point was to bring to the fore narratives of Dalit women and start a dialogue in the context of socio-economic vulnerability, within which sexual violence increases. Asha Kowtal, general secretary of a coalition of All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch, said the point was to bring to the fore narratives of Dalit women and start a dialogue in the context of socio-economic vulnerability, within which sexual violence increases.

In a first, Dalit women rights activists from India will present witness accounts of aggravated caste-based violence at the United Nations Human Rights Council this week.

Asha Kowtal, general secretary of a coalition of All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch, said the point was to bring to the fore narratives of Dalit women and start a dialogue in the context of socio-economic vulnerability, within which sexual violence increases. “In the absence of any system domestically to deal with this kind of violence, we want to raise it within the international human rights framework,” she said, while claiming that India has been stonewalling any discussion on caste ever since it was raised at the United Nations World Conference in Durban in 2001.

The coalition will release a report on ‘Voices Against Caste Impunity; Narratives of Dalit Women in India’ in Geneva on July 21 which uses data from National Family Health Survey (fourth round) to illustrate how 33.2 per cent of women from Scheduled Caste category experience physical violence since the age of 15, as compared to 19.7 per cent of women in ‘other’ category, 26.3 per cent from Scheduled Tribes, 29.2 per cent from Other Backward Classes.

The report highlights that amendments in the SC/ST Act would make legal recourse more inaccessible for Dalit women.

