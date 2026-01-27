‘No one came in support’: Dalit woman assaulted with broom for refusing to clean shopfront without payment

A shopkeeper in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad has been booked in connection with the case.

‘No one came in support’: Dalit woman assaulted with broom for refusing to clean shopfront without paymentA video of the incident went viral on social media, purportedly showing the man assaulting the complainant and using slurs. (Screengrab from video)

A 46-year-old Dalit woman from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad was allegedly beaten with a broom and subjected to casteist abuse by a shopkeeper for refusing to clean the front of his shop. An FIR was registered against the accused, and he will be arrested soon, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Manju Devi Valmiki, a sanitation worker from Valmiki Colony in Jharia, the incident occurred on Monday, when she was cleaning near the market as part of her private sanitation work.

She alleged that Sunil Kesari (55), a cloth shopkeeper, asked her to clean the garbage in front of his shop without payment. When she refused, he allegedly abused her using caste slurs and physically assaulted her after snatching her broom.

Devi’s son, Raja Kumar Valmiki, told The Indian Express that his mother is a private sanitation worker who cleans shops in the market and on the road. “My mother has cleaned his shop many times without getting paid, but this time, she refused. Then, the confrontation escalated, and Kesari turned violent. He was using casteist slurs against my mother, asking how she dared refuse to clean the shop,” he said.

Valmiki said he not only used “abusive words against our community” but also grabbed his mother’s hand and hit her hard on the head with the handle of the broom. “We have filed a complaint against him,” the son said.

Manju Devi Valmiki alleged in her complaint that the accused had displayed inappropriate behaviour in the past, too, and harboured ill intentions towards her.

“A bystander reportedly recorded a video of the assault, following which other community members and I intervened. However, at the time, no one came in support of my mother and rescued her,” said Raja Kumar.

Jharia police inspector Bhim Lal Paswan said immediate action was taken by registering an FIR, and said the accused would be arrested soon. “We received a complaint from Devi and her community saying that the accused had used caste-based slurs and physically assaulted her. We have seen the viral video and started taking action,” he said.

He also said that the sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked.

