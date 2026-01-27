‘No one came in support’: Dalit woman assaulted with broom for refusing to clean shopfront without payment

A video of the incident went viral on social media, purportedly showing the man assaulting the complainant and using slurs. (Screengrab from video)

A 46-year-old Dalit woman from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad was allegedly beaten with a broom and subjected to casteist abuse by a shopkeeper for refusing to clean the front of his shop. An FIR was registered against the accused, and he will be arrested soon, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Manju Devi Valmiki, a sanitation worker from Valmiki Colony in Jharia, the incident occurred on Monday, when she was cleaning near the market as part of her private sanitation work.

She alleged that Sunil Kesari (55), a cloth shopkeeper, asked her to clean the garbage in front of his shop without payment. When she refused, he allegedly abused her using caste slurs and physically assaulted her after snatching her broom.