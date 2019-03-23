Dalit teen tied to tree, beaten up in Gujarat’s Patan; hunt on for accused

Police in Gujarat’s Patan district have filed an FIR against two men who allegedly beat up a 17-year-old Dalit boy by tying him to a tree.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday when the boy had reached school to appear in the Class XII Board exam.

“While waiting outside the exam centre, Ramesh Patel, who I know by face and is a state transport bus conductor, came to me. He asked me to come with him as he had some work. He took me to another person who was waiting with a motorcycle. They both rode me to a nearby farm…,” the FIR quoted the victim as saying.

“The men tied him to a tree and started hitting him with a stick. When he asked them the reason, they abused him and said that he should not study and take his exams, but instead do labour work,” his mother told The Indian Express.

According to the family, he did not inform anyone till Wednesday when her mother saw injury marks on his back. He was then taken to Mehsana civil hospital and an FIR was registered.

Police have not arrested anyone. While the victim has identified one of the assaulters, police said that they are yet to identify him. “As we do not have the full name of the accused bus conductor who the victim knows by face, and in absence of any other information and witness, no arrests could be made, so far… said DSP (SC/ST cell in-charge of Patan) R P Zala.