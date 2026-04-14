Dalit student’s death puts spotlight on caste, colour bias in Kannur college

After claims emerged following the death of a Dalit medical student in Kerala’s Kannur district that he was allegedly humiliated based on his caste and complexion by members of the college faculty, other students have made similar allegations.

Nithin Raj R L (22), who hailed from Uzhamalakkal village in Thiruvananthapuram, died after a fall from a building at the Kannur Dental College campus in the Anjarakandy area of Kannur district on Friday. The first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student was rushed to the medical college hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case under BNS section 108 (abetment of suicide) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two college faculty members have been named as accused in the case. The college management has suspended them.