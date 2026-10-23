Taunted for ‘eating beef’, Dalit student dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

Police in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu have arrested a teacher from a government-aided school and booked its headmaster and two students for abetment of suicide after a 16-year-old Dalit student died by suicide, with his family alleging that he had been subjected to caste-based harassment that intensified after a classroom discussion about eating beef.

After the Class 11 student was found dead at his home in Peelamedu on Wednesday, his mother alleged that two classmates had repeatedly targeted him with caste-based remarks, taunted him over his food habits and assaulted him.

The police arrested the student’s class teacher, P Vijayakumar, on Thursday. The school headmaster, Arun Kumar, and the two students have also been named in the case and are being questioned, according to the police. The allegations centre on an incident in the student’s classroom about two months ago.