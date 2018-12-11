Dalit rights organisations release manifesto

The National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR), the countrywide coalition of Dalit rights organisations, released a ‘Dalit manifesto’ on Monday, in the run-up to next year’s general election.

Some of the demands listed in the manifesto include the extension of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) reservations to the private sector, the abolition of manual scavenging, and protecting the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by including it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

The manifesto comprises demands clubbed under 12 broad categories, including the right to justice; Dalit women’s rights; economic entitlements; access to education, health, and jobs; and governance, among others.

Among its top demands is the “abolition of inhuman practice of manual scavenging in the country within two years of forming the government”.

The manifesto also insists that in addition to ensuring constitutional safeguard to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, mandatory exclusive courts should be established and immediate measures should be taken to appoint public prosecutors of victim’s choice.

Most of the demands have been articulated time and again by SC/ ST rights groups since the April 2 Bharat bandh. “We expect political parties to include all our demands. We will also be presenting our manifesto to all MLAs and MPs. We are behind by 50 years as compared to other communities and the manifesto has all our long-standing demands,” said Ramesh Nathan, General Secretary of the National Dalit Movement For Justice (NDMJ)-NCDHR. The NCDHR has also asked for reservations to SCs and STs in high courts, the Supreme Court, the defence, and in the Rajya Sabha.