Andhra Pradesh: Dalit minor girl beaten up for eloping with cousin, two held in Anantapur

Two panchayat members of a village have been arrested on the charge of thrashing up a minor Dalit girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district after she eloped with her 20-year-old cousin.

A video of a village elder slapping, kicking and punching the girl has gone viral and police has booked two panchayat members and arrested them. The incident took place on Thursday.

A sub-inspector said the minor and her cousin recently eloped to Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka, but were brought back by the girl’s parents. Her parents, police said, were against the relationship but were unable to convince the couple to end it and asked the panchayat to intervene.

“The girl’s parents told the panchayat to ask the youth to leave the village so that they can get the girl married to another youth. When the couple refused to budge, two village elders verbally abused and slapped the girl. One of them also beat up the youth… No one complained to police. We have registered an FIR based on the video,” said the sub-inspector. He added that the panchayat members were booked under several sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and arrested. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The officer said following a complaint by the girl’s parents, her cousin was booked in a case of kidnapping and under the provisions of POCSO Act.

The girl, police said, does not want to live with her parents. She is likely to be put under the care of the Child Welfare Department and Integrated Child Development Services.