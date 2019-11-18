Dalit man’s death spurs protest in Sangrur, kin deny nod to autopsy

A day after a Dalit labourer from Sangrur died due to injuries sustained after being beaten up and forced to drink his urine, his family started a sit-in protest at the PGI in Chandigarh Sunday, while refusing permission for a postmortem till a written assurance on their demands was received from the government.

In Sangrur, Dalit outfits also started an indefinite blockade of the Sangrur-Jakhal state highway in the family’s support. While the family has demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation, the state government has offered financial assistance, job to the next of kin, and pension as per the SC/ST Act.

Jagmale Singh (37), from Changali Wala village in Sangrur, had succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. All the four accused, who are residents of the same village, have been arrested. They had reportedly targeted Jagmale following an altercation on October 21. All of them belong to the Jat Sikh community.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has directed the state Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure speedy probe and trial.