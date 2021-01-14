Dalit man shot dead over old enmity in Mau: Police

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 in exchange for any information on Rahul. (Representational)

Tension prevailed in Chiraiya Kot area of Mau district on Wednesday, a day after a 20-year-old Dalit man was shot dead allegedly over “old enmity”. Family members of the deceased, Arvind, has accused Rahul Singh, a member of the Thakur community, of killing him.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Arvind, who was preparing for Indian Army recruitment, had gone for jogging with two friends, Aman and Abhishek. Both of them had fled the spot after the murder.

Police said following his death, local residents of Asalpur village attacked a few houses belonging to members of the Thakur community.

Rahul’s relative, Kailash Singh, suffered head injury during the attack. The villagers also protested with Arvind’s body and blocked the road leading to the village. When a police team reached the spot, the protesters hurled stones at them and torched a police van. An additional police team was rushed to the spot. Police officers then convinced the protesters and brought the situation under control, they added.

According to police, there was a land dispute between the families of Arvind and Rahul since 2017. Last year in September, Arvind’s uncle Munna Baghi who was the pradhan of Asalpur village was shot dead. Rahul, who is wanted in the murder case, has been absconding since then. Six other accused were arrested in this connection and are currently lodged in jail. Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 in exchange for any information on Rahul.

Superintendent of Police, Mau, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said Aman and Abhishek were traced on Wednesday and police are yet to question them.

On Tuesday, Arvind had gone for jogging with Aman and Abhishek for the first time. “The role of both the men is under scrutiny,” said the SP.

Station House Officer, Chiraiya Kot police station, Rpesh Kumar Singh said a case of murder has been lodged against Rahul. No one has been arrested yet, he added.

The SHO added that another case of arson and stone pelting in which police’s jeep and motorcycle were set ablaze will be lodged.