Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Dalit man assaulted with burning stick for entering temple in Uttarkashi

The incident took place on January 9 when 22-year-old Ayush, a resident of Bainol village, visited the temple, they said.

A Dalit man has been allegedly assaulted by a group of people and singed with burning sticks when he entered a temple to offer prayers at Salra village in the Mori area of Uttarkashi district( Representational image)

A Dalit man has been allegedly assaulted by a group of people and singed with burning sticks when he entered a temple to offer prayers at Salra village in the Mori area of Uttarkashi district, police have said.

The incident took place on January 9 when 22-year-old Ayush, a resident of Bainol village, visited the temple, they said.
According to the victim’s complaint to the police, some people belonging to the upper caste assaulted him at the temple, tied him up and singed him with burning sticks throughout the night.
Ayush was rushed to the primary health centre on January 10 from where he was referred to another health facility for better treatment, officials said.

In his complaint, Ayush the attackers were angry as he entered the temple despite being a Dalit.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act against five villagers, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said, adding Circle Officer (Operation) Prashant Kumar has been assigned the job of investigating the matter

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:24 IST
