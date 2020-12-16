Dalit historian PG Jyotikar dies during Covid treatment

Jyotikar is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Noted Dalit historian and a scholar on Ambedkarite movements in Gujarat, Dr P G Jyotikar, passed away while under treatment for Covid-19 at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, on Tuesday. He was 86. Jyotikar is survived by three sons and a daughter.

A family friend of Jyotikar said that he was admitted at Civil Hospital after he contracted Covid-19 around a month back. His wife was also infected by the disease and had died a couple of weeks back.

Jyotikar, a native of Gozariya village in Mehsana district of North Gujarat, was among the old generation Ambedkarites in Gujarat. He had done his PhD on history of Ambedkarite movements in Gujarat. He was also among the first generation of Dalits in Gujarat who converted to Budhhism. Jyotikar was a trustee of Buddhist Society of India founded by Dr B R Ambedkar.

