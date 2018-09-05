Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Dalit group plans ‘long march’ to Assam in protest of NRC

Dalit group plans ‘long march’ to Assam in protest of NRC

The outfit is also carrying out a campaign in North Bengal districts against the BJP.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata | Updated: September 5, 2018 5:20:45 am
People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released, at an NRC Seva Kendra in Tezpur on Monday. (PTI) People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state’s National Register of Citizens after it was released, at an NRC Seva Kendra in Tezpur on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Related News

The All India Namasudra Bikash Parishad (AINBP), a Dalit group, will take out a ‘long march’ to Assam on September 23 to protest against the exclusion of Bengali Hindus from the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). The organisation is expecting a gathering of about 20,000 to 25,000 people who will start the march from Kamakhyaguri in North Bengal and walk to Srirampur on the Assam border, about 20 km away.

“The central government had given assurance that no Hindus will suffer because of NRC. However we have learned that out of 40 lakh people who have been excluded from the list, 80 per cent are Bengali Hindus. A large number of these Hindus belonged to SC, ST and Dalit communities. We want to register our protest against this through the long march,” Mukul Chandra Bairagya, AINBP working president, told The Indian Express.

He said the group plans to reach Guwahati and interact with people who have been affected by NRC.

“If Assam police stop us at the border, then we will block National Highway-27 which connects the two states,” he added.

Members of the organisation met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month. “She gave us a patient hearing and expressed solidarity with our protest,” said Bairagya.

The outfit is also carrying out a campaign in North Bengal districts against the BJP. “The BJP leaders said Hindus will be branded as refugees. If that is so, how come such refugees are treated like this? They have been put behind bars as doubtful voters. The law does not allow refugees to be put behind bars. We are strongly condemning this,” said the AINBP working president.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the devastating visuals from the state.
Watch Now
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the de
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement