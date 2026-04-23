Dalit groom dragged off horse, attacked mid-procession in Madhya Pradesh: ‘They said it’s not for us’

A 23-year-old Dalit groom was dragged off a horse and beaten during his pre-wedding procession in Damoh Tuesday evening, after a group of men allegedly objected to him riding through the village.

Golu Ahirwar was taking part in his Rachwai, a customary ritual, when his procession was stopped in a narrow lane. According to his family, a vehicle was deliberately parked to block the route. When relatives asked for passage, a group of local men confronted them and escalated the situation into violence.

The groom was pulled off the horse and assaulted with sticks and clubs. Video footage from the scene shows the procession breaking into chaos as the attackers target the groom and those accompanying him. Ahirwar, who is physically challenged, was beaten despite his condition.