Dalit groom dragged off horse, attacked mid-procession in Madhya Pradesh: ‘They said it’s not for us’

Golu Ahirwar was taking part in his Rachwai, a customary ritual, when his procession was stopped in a narrow lane. According to his family, a vehicle was deliberately parked to block the route.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalApr 23, 2026 07:11 AM IST
Dalit groom attacked mid-procession in MP -- ‘They said it wasn’t for us’The groom was pulled off the horse and assaulted with sticks and clubs.
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A 23-year-old Dalit groom was dragged off a horse and beaten during his pre-wedding procession in Damoh Tuesday evening, after a group of men allegedly objected to him riding through the village.

Golu Ahirwar was taking part in his Rachwai, a customary ritual, when his procession was stopped in a narrow lane. According to his family, a vehicle was deliberately parked to block the route. When relatives asked for passage, a group of local men confronted them and escalated the situation into violence.

The groom was pulled off the horse and assaulted with sticks and clubs. Video footage from the scene shows the procession breaking into chaos as the attackers target the groom and those accompanying him. Ahirwar, who is physically challenged, was beaten despite his condition.

The groom’s mother, Vidya Ahirwar, recounted the tense moments before her son’s wedding was ruined by the accused. “They told us not to take out the procession. We said the wedding is today, how can the ritual be completed without him riding the horse?” she said. “After that, they started beating us. They hit my daughter too, and some of her gold jewellery went missing during the assault.”

His sister, Manisha Ahirwar, said she was also assaulted when she tried to intervene. “They said a procession like this is not meant for people like us,” she said, describing how the group rushed at them after initially refusing to clear the way. The family also alleged that gold jewellery worn by her was stolen during the assault.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi said the accused objected to the groom riding a horse and forcibly stopped the procession before assaulting the group.

“Based on a complaint filed by the groom’s family, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused persons objected to the groom riding a horse during the procession and then assaulted him and his relatives. We are identifying and searching for the accused, and they will be arrested soon. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to ensure the wedding is completed peacefully.”

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Following the attack, the family and members of the procession went directly to the police station to file a complaint. A police force has since been deployed in the village to prevent further tension. After a medical examination, the groom left to complete the wedding rituals in Chhatarpur district.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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