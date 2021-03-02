Dalit girl found dead in Aligarh, two cops injured in protests

Assistant SP (Aligarh Rural) Shubham Patel said there were minor injuries on the girl’s body, including near her eyes.

The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl was found in Aligarh on Sunday evening, triggering violent protests by villagers in which two policemen, including the local SHO, were injured.

Police on Monday registered a rape and murder FIR against an unidentified person. Quoting the post-mortem report, police said the girl died of strangulation.

“The autopsy, which was conducted by a panel of doctors, stated that the death occurred due to strangulation and smothering. No injury was found in the private parts of the girl. The vaginal swabs will be sent for examination. The doctors did not give a clear opinion on the allegations of rape. It is suspected that an attempt was made to sexually assault the girl, following which she was killed. The investigation is on,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Aligarh) Muniraj G told The Indian Express.

According to police, the girl lived with her maternal uncle’s family, and used to go to the field daily to collect fodder for animals. On Sunday, she left her home around 11 am to collect fodder. After she did not return home by sunset, her family members started looking for her. A resident spotted her body in a field. Her clothes were intact, said police.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the villagers had started protesting. “When police officials tried to take the body in their custody, the villagers got aggressive and started pelting stones. They were demanding the police to arrest the assailant immediately,” police said. Later, on a complaint lodged by the girl’s uncle, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on charges of rape and murder. Police have also invoked the POCSO Act. —With PTI inputs