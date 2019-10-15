Dalit girl ‘abused, assaulted’ in UP, teacher faces investigation

A government primary school teacher in Bareilly is facing two inquiries by police and the state education department for allegedly beating up a Dalit student and using casteist remarks on Saturday.

Bareilly’s Basic Education Adhikari (BSA) has handed over the inquiry to the assistant BSA, while police are verifying allegations made in a complaint filed by the father of the Class 4 student.

The father complained that his daughter was allegedly being targeted by teacher Sandhya Sharma due to her Dalit identity. “She also beat my daughter up without any reason,” he claimed.

Sharma refused to comment on the matter.