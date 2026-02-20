Dalit families say water, power disconnected in colony; Telangana rights panel steps in

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Thursday called for the immediate restoration of power and water supply to the Dalit residents of a colony in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district, saying it has received complaints from 300 residents, alleging that the connections were unlawfully disconnected and that they were facing caste-based discrimination.
The residents of Cherabanda Raju Nagar in Hanumakonda also alleged that they were issued eviction notices. They alleged that the actions were based on complaints by people from neighbouring societies.
Officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, under which the colony comes, have denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and claimed the supply was cut legally because dues were not paid. The officials also said they issued notices to evict those allegedly illegally occupying land.
Taking cognisance of a complaint by the residents, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, headed by Justice Shameem Akther, issued interim recommendations.
“The complainants alleged unlawful disconnection of drinking water supply, threats of demolition, and caste-based discrimination despite holding valid house-site pattas. Observing that such actions violate the constitutional guarantees of equality and the right to life with dignity, the Commission directed the District Collector, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, and TG-NPDCL to immediately restore water and electricity supply and refrain from coercive eviction measures,” the TSHRC said.
“The CP, Warangal, has been advised to prevent caste-based intimidation and ensure protection to the residents, while the Chief Secretary and DGP, Telangana, were asked to monitor compliance. Reports from the concerned authorities have been sought, and the matter is posted for compliance review on March 9, 2026,” it added.
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Dr Dasoju Sravan accused the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation of discrimination, and accused it of attempting to demolish houses of Dalit families who have been residing in Cherabanda Raju Nagar for nearly 60–70 years.
“The Congress government is attacking marginalised communities. They attacked the tribals in Lagacharla to seize land for a proposed pharma city. That attempt was foiled by local people who opposed it. Now, the authorities are attempting to forcibly seize and demolish Dalit houses in Warangal in the name of development, projects, and model roads, without following due process or issuing prior notices. This is a clear example of bulldozer rule,” Sravan alleged.
Sravan said children are unable to attend school due to the lack of drinking water, calling the situation deeply unfortunate. “Is this people’s governance? Is this Jai Constitution? Is this Jai Bhim?” he asked.
He said the government has no right to demolish the homes of the poor and said that cutting off drinking water to force evacuations is not democracy but authoritarianism.
An official of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation said, “The target households have not settled dues for several years. They have also been issued notices several times that the area is due for road widening, etc, and that they have to present legal documents of ownership of land. But they have opposed this. There is no caste discrimination in this. We just issued notices to evict people from land they have illegally occupied.”
