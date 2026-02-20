Dalit families say water, power disconnected in colony; Telangana rights panel steps in

The residents of Cherabanda Raju Nagar in Hanumakonda also alleged that they were issued eviction notices. They alleged that the actions were based on complaints by people from neighbouring societies.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Thursday called for the immediate restoration of power and water supply to the Dalit residents of a colony in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district, saying it has received complaints from 300 residents, alleging that the connections were unlawfully disconnected and that they were facing caste-based discrimination.

Officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, under which the colony comes, have denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and claimed the supply was cut legally because dues were not paid. The officials also said they issued notices to evict those allegedly illegally occupying land.