Dalit cook sacked after students stop eating meals

Champawat district officials on Thursday sacked a Dalit cook from her job at a government school days after students there refused to eat mid-day meals prepared by her.

Officials said she was removed as she was appointed illegally. From December 13, around 66 students at Government Inter College, Sukhidhang, refused to eat their meals prepared by Sunita Devi.

Champawat Chief Education Officer RC Purohit said, “Principal Prem Singh issued an advertisement… One of those women were selected, but even after that the Principal extended the advertisement,” he said.