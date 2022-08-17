Dalit child killed in Rajasthan: Chandra Shekhar Aazad stopped on way to meet boy’s family

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was Wednesday stopped at the Jodhpur airport when he was on his way to meet the family of a Dalit boy killed allegedly after a beating by his upper caste teacher.

According to PTI, the police stopped Aazad at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore. “He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby,” a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The nine-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he was beaten by his teacher for allegedly drinking water from a pot used by upper caste people. The child had suffered injuries to his eye and ear.

Chail Singh, the accused teacher, has been arrested and booked for murder and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The killing has triggered massive political backlash in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.