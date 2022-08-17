Former Speaker Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: ‘He was called chamar’

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Minister, Meira Kumar, in a recent interview, revealed the discrimination faced by her father, a former deputy prime minister, because of the caste system. Earlier, Kumar had spoken up against the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan allegedly over drinking water from a pot meant for his upper caste teacher.

In a tweet on Monday, Kumar stated, “100 years ago, my father Babu Jagjivan Ram was prohibited from drinking water in school from the pitcher meant for Savarna Hindus. It was a miracle his life was saved.”

“Today, a nine-year-old Dalit boy has been killed for the same reason. 75 long years after Independence, the caste system remains our greatest enemy,” she added.

In an interview to NDTV Tuesday, Kumar also said her father had been “humiliated”, and had to face casteist slurs during his tenure. Speaking about an incident in Varanasi in 1978, Kumar stated that her father had gone to unveil the statue of Sampurnanand and he was told, “Jagjivan, chamar, go away.”

“They washed the statue with Ganga Jal because it was ‘polluted’… The caste system embraces everybody,” she added.

Kumar also highlighted an incident from her own life, when she was asked about her caste while looking for a place to rent in London. “It wasn’t even a Hindu. It was a Christian (who was going to give the house for rent) … he asked me, ‘Are you a Brahmin?’ I said, ‘No, I’m not a Brahmin. I’m a Scheduled Caste. Do you have a problem?’ He said, ‘No’. But he never gave me the house!”

She further stated, “I asked my father, ‘Why did you fight for freedom? This country did nothing for you. It has given nothing to you or your ancestors…’ He said, ‘Free India is going to change. We will have a caste-less society.”

“I am glad that he’s not there now, 75 years after Independence, to see that India has not changed,” Kumar said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has drawn fire from the Opposition as well as a section of the Congress over the death of the nine-year-old Dalit boy from Jalore. Congress MLA from Baran-Atru, Pana Chand Meghwal, even submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and the CM on Monday.