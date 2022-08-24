Dalit boy death: After 2 failed attempts, Bhim Army chief allowed to meet student’s family

After being turned back from the airport here twice last week, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad was on Wednesday allowed to meet the family of the Dalit boy who died after allegedly being beaten up by a school teacher in Jalore.

Accompanied by a few aides, the Dalit leader went to the residence of the boy, Indra Meghwal, straight from the airport and expressed his condolences to his family members.

Meghwal, a student of a private school in Jalore’s Surana village, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

However, police have said the boy died of illness and no injury marks were found on his body in the post-mortem report.

“Today, Aazad reached the village and met the family of Indra Meghwal. He remained there for about an hour and left peacefully,” a police officer said.

Earlier, the police had stopped Aazad at the Jodhpur airport twice and stopped him from travelling to Jalore.

Speaking to reporters here, Aazad had asked when all ministers, political leaders and public representatives had been allowed to visit the family, why was he not being allowed to meet them.

Aazad had launched his political outfit, Azad Samaj Party, in 2020.