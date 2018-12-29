Dalit activists claim Subodh More, Bhim Army members detained by Mumbai Police

Dalit activists in Mumbai have claimed that activist Subodh More, some Bhim Army members were detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. More had gone to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a hotel in Malad.

Shailendra Kamble of CPI (M) said that he had received a call from More after being detained by the police but don’t know where the activists are being held by the police. Kamble said, “I received a call from More saying that he was being taken by police to Samata Nagar police station. When we went to the police station, he was not there. We also checked with Dindoshi police station, he wasn’t there either. We don’t know where police has taken More and other Bhim Army activists.”

Azad, in his first visit to the city, reached Mumbai on Friday morning but was not allowed by the police to venture out of his hotel to meet the media persons. Azad was supposed to attend a cultural event and a rally at Jambori Maidan in Worli on Saturday evening. However, the police denied permission for the rally in Worli citing law and order issue.

While senior officials from the Mumbai police department have refused to confirm the detention of the Bhim Army activists, sources in the department revealed that they are planning to take preventive action under section 156(3) CrPC. Several policemen have been deputed to the Malad area, where More and other activists are reportedly being detained.

An officer from Vanrai police station requesting anonymity said, “An enquiry is being carried out by Dindoshi police. Sunil Gaikwad, an office-bearer of Bhim Army was brought to our police station and was later taken in for further enquiry.”