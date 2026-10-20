‘Shouldn’t have come if unwell’: Uttarakhand Minister hits back as Daler Mehndi row escalates

Amid growing support from the music industry for Daler Mehndi following the New Tehri event controversy, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has doubled down on his decision to confront the singer mid-performance, stating he should not have come to the programme if he was feeling unwell.
Uniyal had confronted Mehndi on the stage during the event on Sunday, accusing the singer of being drunk.
As the video went viral on Monday, it prompted reactions from celebrities who expressed support for Mehndi, stating that he had recently undergone surgery and that he should not have been “publicly humiliated”.
Sticking to his stand, Uniyal told The Indian Express on Tuesday: “If he was not physically fit, he should not have come to the programme. He should not have made the commitment in the first place. You are making a fool of yourself (by performing) if you are not physically fit. If you cannot speak properly, you should not have come.”
Uniyal said, “He should have maintained the dignity that is expected of a great artiste. Just because you are an artiste does not mean you should think people are fools… The money had been paid, first-class tickets had been booked for several people, and hotels had been arranged.”
‘Received a few calls’
Uniyal said he had received a few calls, urging him to issue a statement that the singer was on medication. “But I refused to do so,” he said.
Earlier, Uniyal had alleged that Mehndi was drunk during a performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair.
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In the now viral video, Uniyal was seen questioning whether Mehndi was singing live or performing to a pre-recorded soundtrack. At one point, he questioned Mehndi’s ability to perform, asking how he could sing if he was unable to speak properly. The exchange led to an awkward pause on stage.
Later, singers Mika Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, rapper Badshah and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media to defend Mehndi.
Mika, Mehndi’s younger brother, claimed the 59-year-old had never touched alcohol and attributed his condition during the show to a recent surgery.
Sharing Mika’s video on Instagram, Sharma said Mehndi had gone through “some serious surgery which people don’t know (about).”
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Badshah condemned what he described as the public humiliation of a veteran artiste.
Kaur also expressed support for Mehndi, saying he appeared to have been unwell during the performance.