‘Shouldn’t have come if unwell’: Uttarakhand Minister hits back as Daler Mehndi row escalates

Amid growing support from the music industry for Daler Mehndi following the New Tehri event controversy, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has doubled down on his decision to confront the singer mid-performance, stating he should not have come to the programme if he was feeling unwell.

Uniyal had confronted Mehndi on the stage during the event on Sunday, accusing the singer of being drunk.

As the video went viral on Monday, it prompted reactions from celebrities who expressed support for Mehndi, stating that he had recently undergone surgery and that he should not have been “publicly humiliated”.

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Sticking to his stand, Uniyal told The Indian Express on Tuesday: “If he was not physically fit, he should not have come to the programme. He should not have made the commitment in the first place. You are making a fool of yourself (by performing) if you are not physically fit. If you cannot speak properly, you should not have come.”