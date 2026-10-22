Daler Mehndi row simmers, Uttarakhand CM Dhami tries defusing: ‘Will speak to him’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he would speak to singer Daler Mehndi and his brother Mika Singh over the controversy surrounding Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal’s public confrontation with Mehndi during a performance at a tourism fair in Tehri district. Dhami also urged all sides to “put the matter to rest”.

“Uttarakhand is a land that has always respected artistes, litterateurs and scholars. Perhaps there was some pressure from the public at that time. But now this matter should be put to rest,” he said.

Defending Uniyal, Dhami said the minister had clarified that he did not intend to insult the singer and was unaware of his health condition. “When the minister himself has stated that he had no such intention, I think everyone should consider the matter closed here,” he said.