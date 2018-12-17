Too much centralisation of power in China is not good: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday said “too much centralisation of power is not good” and each person needed freedom for his creative pursuits. The Tibetan religious guru arrived in Bodhgaya on Sunday for his three-week to deliver sermons and take part in the scheduled year-end puja.

Advertising

In an answer to a question for his message for China, the Dalai Lama said, “Their concept of socialism (is) wonderful. I prefer socialism rather than capitalism. However, too much centralised power is not good. In modern times, I think each one, each people should have the freedom to carry creativity. So it is too much control which is not good.”

He said Buddhism had been different in a manner because it would treat everyone equally.”Buddism gives the message of peace, love, compassion and brotherhood. It is based on modern science. I have been discussing it worldwide for last 30-40 years linking it with science,” said the Tibetan spiritual guru.

The Dalai Lama would spend mostly at Tibetan monastery and would open a newly-built monastery. He would deliver sermons on various aspects of Buddhism including” middle path”.

Gaya Police have made heavy security arrangements in and around Mahabodhi temple and Tibetan monastery following security threats.