Dalai Lama to visit Mangaluru on August 29, 30

Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama will visit Mangaluru on August 29 and 30 to attend a private function here, official sources said.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to attend the national conference by All India Association of catholic schools at Fr Muller Auditorium, Kankanady on August 30.

He will arrive at the Mangaluru International Airport on August 29 at 12.20 pm and will stay in the city.

He will attend the conference the next day and leave for Bengaluru at 7 am on August 31.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil is taking care of the security and arrangements for the visit and has given instructions to officials.