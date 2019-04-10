Toggle Menu
Dalai Lama hospitalised with lung infectionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/dalai-lama-hospitalised-with-lung-infection-5667618/

Dalai Lama hospitalised with lung infection

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Santosh Patial, said, “There was some medical issue with his holiness Dalai Lama, for which he went to New Delhi. He was not airlifted. He took the regular morning flight, today. There is nothing to panic".

Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama health, Dalai Lama lung infection, Dalai Lama in hospital, Dalai Lama news, Indian express
Dalai Lama’s private office mentioned that he was “taken to Max hospital” in New Delhi and there was “nothing serious”.

The Dalai Lama(83), was taken to a private hospital in New Delhi after he complained of chest pain, on Tuesday. His office told The Indian Express that he was diagnosed with “infection in the lungs” and was being taken to New Delhi for a check-up.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Santosh Patial, said, “There was some medical issue with his holiness Dalai Lama, for which he went to New Delhi. He was not airlifted. He took the regular morning flight, today. There is nothing to panic”.

Responding to the queries sent by The Indian Express, Dalai Lama’s private office mentioned that he was “taken to Max hospital” in New Delhi and there was “nothing serious”.

Himachal state police told The Indian Express that the Dalai Lama boarded an Air India flight from Kangra airport to New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Advertising

Dalai Lama was in New Delhi for the past few days for attending a SEE Learning seminar. He returned to Dharamshala from New Delhi on Monday.

His office had already curtailed his foreign visits because of his health issues. His public appearances have also been reduced over the last few months.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J-K HC directs Guv admin to reply to PILs against ban on civilian movement on NH
2 Rafale row: MoD denies allegation of waivers in offset agreements
3 'Achachan has left us forever': Tributes pour in for KM Mani from across Kerala