Dalai Lama hospitalised with lung infection

The Dalai Lama(83), was taken to a private hospital in New Delhi after he complained of chest pain, on Tuesday. His office told The Indian Express that he was diagnosed with “infection in the lungs” and was being taken to New Delhi for a check-up.

Advertising

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Santosh Patial, said, “There was some medical issue with his holiness Dalai Lama, for which he went to New Delhi. He was not airlifted. He took the regular morning flight, today. There is nothing to panic”.

Responding to the queries sent by The Indian Express, Dalai Lama’s private office mentioned that he was “taken to Max hospital” in New Delhi and there was “nothing serious”.

Himachal state police told The Indian Express that the Dalai Lama boarded an Air India flight from Kangra airport to New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Advertising

Dalai Lama was in New Delhi for the past few days for attending a SEE Learning seminar. He returned to Dharamshala from New Delhi on Monday.

His office had already curtailed his foreign visits because of his health issues. His public appearances have also been reduced over the last few months.