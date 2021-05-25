Dairies head dies; Patanjali says had no role in allopath treatment

Sunil Bansal, who headed the dairy business of yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, died of Covid-19, the company said on Monday, adding that it had no “role in his allopathic treatment.”

Bansal, 57, who was vice-president in the dairy division of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, “died of Covid-19 on May 19 at Rajasthan Hospital, Jaipur, where his wife is a very senior health official of Government of Rajasthan,” the Haridwar-based firm stated.

Dr Virendra Singh, president, Rajasthan Hospital, Jaipur, said Bansal had severe Covid-19 complications and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two weeks.

“The treatment given to Bansal was allopathy. Ramdev did suggest some ayurvedic remedies such as giloy (but) we are not aware if Bansal’s family members followed it…” Singh said.

“Patanjali didn’t have any role in his allopathic treatment which was largely coordinated by his wife,” the company said. His death comes at a time when Ramdev is courting controversy over his comments about allopathic medicines and Covid-19.