Tax department raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

Visuals from outside the office of Dainik Bhaskar Group in Bhopal (ANI)

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, officials said. The searches are being conducted across several locations in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

No official statement has been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) yet but tax officials confirmed that the searches are underway.

Dainik Bhaskar group had done a series of stories on the deaths in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and bodies being dumped along the river Ganga.