Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik ‘suicide’: Police book former employee

Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik (Source: Twitter/@drharshvardhan) Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik (Source: Twitter/@drharshvardhan)

More than a week after Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik allegedly committed suicide at the newspaper’s Indore office, the police on Friday booked a former employee for threatening to frame him in a false case if she was not reinstated in service.

Yagnik, 55, was found lying on the floor of the three-storey building on July 12. He was rushed to a private hospital where he reportedly died during treatment. The newspaper claimed that he died of heart attack, but the postmortem revealed that many of his bones were fractured. The police said that he may have killed himself, though no suicide note was recovered.

Five days before his death, the group editor had handed over a letter to a senior police officer in Indore, saying a former employee — Saloni Arora — was demanding money from him and wanted him to reinstate her using his clout.

Arora, 40, was incharge of a city pull out of the newspaper in Indore, but had been sacked a few months ago after being transferred to Mumbai.

The police on Friday booked Arora under Sections 386 (extortion), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act for allegedly threatening to circulate in electronic form sexually explicit images. SP (East) Avdhesh Goswami said that the police have searched a few places in Neemuch and Ratlam, but could not find Arora.

