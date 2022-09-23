Your Daily Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold Shivaji Park Dussehra rally, Indians in Canada asked to remain vigilant; and more

In a big win for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court today allowed them to hold the annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ground. The BMC had earlier refused them permission to hold the rally. Stating that the BMC order was a “clear abuse of process of law”, the court allowed the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order. The Bombay HC order may be a setback for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but his government cleared the first big test post Maharashtra power play. The BJP and its ally Shinde Sena claimed 299 of the 547 sarpanch posts in this week’s panchayat elections, across 17 districts of Maharashtra. Of these, the BJP alone won 259.

India on Friday advised its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant saying hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities had risen sharply in the North American country and that “perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far”. The advisory also urged Indians headed to Canada for travel and educational purposes to remain cautious.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today officially announced his decision to contest for the post of Congress president and left the decision on his successor in the state to the party leadership. Gehlot is set to face off against Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the top post. The election for the Congress president post will see a contest after a gap of 22 years. The build up to the contest this time – which looks set to be between Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor — is as chaotic as it was in 2000, when Jitendra Prasada faced off against Sonia Gandhi for the top post, two years into her presidency. That made him the first Congress leader to contest against a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family for the party presidency post-Independence.

Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed Wolf Hall saga of historical novels, has died. She was 70. Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends, publisher HarperCollins said. Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with Wolf Hall and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII.

Since his exit from the NDA in August, senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders. He has met a gamut of Opposition leaders from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, possibly with the idea of floating a common Opposition front against the BJP. But missing from the list is Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. Mayawati’s unwillingness to be a part of the Opposition and Samajwadi Party-JD(U) ties are the reasons why a Nitish-Mayawati meeting did not happen. Lalmani Verma reports.

On September 16, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan. At the beginning of the meeting, Modi had told Putin that “today’s era is not of war”. Modi’s comment has caught the world’s attention, seven months into the war. The Indian PM — who has steadfastly stayed away from criticising Putin — has articulated what is music to the ears of Western powers. From Delhi’s perspective, PM Modi has not said anything new. So why telling Russia to abandon war is in India’s interest? Shubhajit Roy explains.

Movie Reviews: This week we reviewed Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Chup, R Madhavan’s Dhokha Round D Corner, Babli Bouncer, and Romain Gavras’s Athena. Watch them or skip them? Read our reviews to decide.

