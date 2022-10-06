Your Daily Wrap: Ex-cop kills 38 at Thailand day-care centre; World Bank downgrades India’s growth forecast to 6.5%; and more

The World Bank today downgraded India’s growth forecast to 6.5 per cent for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment. In its latest South Asia Economic Focus released ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Bank, however, noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world.

A day after the World Health Organization warned that four fever, cold and cough syrups made by an Indian company may be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, the Haryana government today sent samples of the syrups to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination. “The samples have been collected by a team of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGA) and Haryana’s Food and Drugs Administration Department and sent to the CDL, Kolkata for examination,” state Health Minister Anil Vij said. Meanwhile, Gambia has launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove the syrups.

At least 38 people, including 22 children, were killed in a mass shooting at a day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand. The gunman was a former police officer and he took his own life following the shooting. The age range of children at the daycare centre was from two to five years, Reuters reported. They identified the attacker as a former member of the force who was dismissed from his post last year over drug allegations and he was facing trial on a drugs charge.

French author Annie Ernaux was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Swedish Academy said.

Political Pulse

Among the few Congress veterans to throw their weight behind Shashi Tharoor in the contest for party president, former J&K PCC chief Saifuddin Soz says he thinks Shashi Tharoor will do “better” in the post. While stressing that he has respect for Tharoor’s rival Mallikarjun Kharge, who is seen to have the Gandhi family’s blessing, Soz said: “He (Tharoor) is very well-read. He is energetic and dynamic and he has a wider world view and wider appeal as well.” Bashaarat Masood reports.

Express Explained

According to a new World Bank report, titled Poverty and Shared Prosperity 2022: Correcting Course, the Covid pandemic has been the biggest setback to global poverty alleviation in decades. What has the report found? What does it say about India’s poverty levels? What are the suggested solutions? We explain.

In Express Opinion today

The question at Vijayadashami rallies in Maharashtra: Who moved my Hindutva?

In Tamil Nadu education model, children are placed centrestage

Election Commission’s proposal on freebies and election promises raises questions of institutional overreach