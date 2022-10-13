Your Daily Wrap: SC gives split verdict on hijab ban case; Govt cereal stocks dip to 5-year low; and more

The Supreme Court today delivered a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab ban case. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court order, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them. In his judgment, Justice Dhulia referred to the Bijoe Emmanuel case, saying it “squarely covers the issue”. The matter was directed to be placed before the Chief Justice of India U U Lalit for appropriate directions. A look at what a split verdict means and what happens in such cases.

Stocks of wheat and rice with government agencies have plunged to a five-year low, even as retail cereal price inflation soared to a 105-month high in September. According to data from the Food Corporation of India, wheat and rice stocks in public godowns totalled 511.4 lakh tonnes (lt) as on October 1. This was as against 816 lt a year ago and the lowest for the same date since 2017. The depleting stocks come even as the consumer price index for “cereals and products” rose 11.53 per cent year-on-year in September.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia was detained by Delhi Police today afternoon from the National Commission for Women’s office, where he had been summoned over a video in which he allegedly used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, after questioning, he was let go by the police around 5.15 pm. Following Italia’s detention, AAP came out strongly in support of the Patidar leader, with party leaders claiming that the BJP was scared of losing in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls.

With voting for the October 17 Congress presidential election just four days away, Mallikarjun Kharge talks about how he believes in collective decision-making, says implementing decisions of Udaipur Chintan Shivir will be his first priority, and says he is for consensus where there can be consensus. Read edited excerpts here.

Allotted ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ name and ‘mashaal (flaming torch)’ as symbol by the Election Commission, the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena is on a campaign to promote the symbol among voters as representative of “revolution” and to underline the historical context and significance of it. The EC allotted the Uddhav faction this name and symbol, and the Eknath Shinde group the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ and ‘do talwar and dhaal (a pair of swords and a shield)’ as the symbol, after both laid claim to the original name and the symbol ‘bow and arrow’ of the Shiv Sena. Arraigned against each other ahead of the Andheri bypoll, both the Senas are trying to project their names and symbols as the ones with more weight. Vallabh Ozarkar and Shubhangi Khapre report.

In what the police suspect to be cases of human sacrifice as part of a “witchcraft ritual”, two women in Kerala were allegedly abducted, beheaded and buried at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district on October 11. Kochi police said they were looking into allegations of cannibalism by one of the three people who were arrested. The news led the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) to demand a new law to curb such superstitious practices and urged strict implementation of the existing laws in this regard. In India, there is no common central law that criminalises actions furthering the belief in witchcraft, but state laws do exist. So what do these laws against witchcraft target? Read here.

