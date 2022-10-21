Your Daily Wrap: SC directs states to act on hate speeches; Pakistan taken off FATF ‘grey list’; and more

The Supreme Court Friday asked governments of NCT of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to take suo motu action against any hate speech crimes taking place within their jurisdiction, without even waiting for any complaint. Noting that “the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation and fraternity among citizens assuring the dignity of the individual”, the apex court bench, comprising Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, directed the three governments to furnish a report before the court regarding the actions taken against those indulging in hate crimes within their jurisdiction. The bench was hearing the plea seeking an urgent intervention to stop the growing atrocities on Muslims in India.

An Advanced Light Combat helicopter operated by the Indian Army today crashed near the Tuting area in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh killing at least four Armymen. This is the second incident of an Army helicopter accident in the state this month. A Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang district on October 5, killing one of the two pilots onboard. Another Cheetah chopper crashed in March near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil claimed the concept of jihad exists not just in Islam but also in the Bhagavad Gita and Christianity creating a political furore with the BJP accusing the Congress of playing vote bank politics. Soon after, the Congress, too, dissociated itself from the veteran leader terming his remark “unacceptable”. “My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comments on the Bhagavad Gita. That’s unacceptable. Subsequently, he clarified. The Congress’s stand is clear. The Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation,” Opposition party’s communication head, Jairam Ramesh, said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, today announced its decision to free Pakistan from its “grey list”. The decision will enable the country to get foreign funds to overcome its economic situation.

Political Pulse

It is said that in politics, neither friends nor enemies are permanent. What better illustration of this aphorism can there be than the blow hot, blow cold relations between the BJP and the NCP? Whether in politics or sports, both at the Centre and the state, the love-hate relationship between the parties have come with shocks and surprises for observers. In the Mumbai Cricket Association presidential polls, held on Thursday, Amol Kale’s victory is being attributed to NCP president Sharad Pawar. What is interesting is that Kale is a close associate of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Despite holding the aces in matters of the MCA, Pawar, instead of fighting Fadnavis, joined hands with him and not only ensured a smooth election, but also Kale’s victory. Read Shubhangi Khapre’s report.

Express Explained

With Liz Truss announcing her resignation on Thursday (October 20), making her Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, another leadership election will be concluded by October 28 to find her replacement. Multiple reports have suggested that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign from the post on September 6 after facing a series of scandals, is considering another leadership bid for the top job. So can Johnson return as the UK PM? What are the challenges involved? We explain.

In Express Research, Adrija Roychowdhury writes why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment. The proposal to dredge the river channel in which the Ram Setu is located has been continuously opposed by groups who believe in the connection between the structure and the Ramayana. Consequently there is a debate in the political scene of India over whether Ram Setu was indeed built by the vanar sena mentioned in the Ramayana. Read the full story here.

In Express Opinion today

No matter how you celebrate Karwa Chauth, it is not a feminist choice

Why Bruce Springsteen remains Boss in times of BTS and Harry Styles