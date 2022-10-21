scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: SC directs states to act on hate speeches; Pakistan taken off FATF ‘grey list’; and more

From helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh to Shivraj Patil's 'unacceptable' remark on jihad, here are today's top stories

Clockwise from top left: Representational image for hate speech; Boris Johnson; NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at a dinner on the eve of the MCA polls; Shivraj Patil at the launch of Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai’s biography.

The Supreme Court Friday asked governments of NCT of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to take suo motu action against any hate speech crimes taking place within their jurisdiction, without even waiting for any complaint. Noting that “the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation and fraternity among citizens assuring the dignity of the individual”, the apex court bench, comprising Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, directed the three governments to furnish a report before the court regarding the actions taken against those indulging in hate crimes within their jurisdiction. The bench was hearing the plea seeking an urgent intervention to stop the growing atrocities on Muslims in India.

An Advanced Light Combat helicopter operated by the Indian Army today crashed near the Tuting area in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh killing at least four Armymen. This is the second incident of an Army helicopter accident in the state this month. A Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang district on October 5, killing one of the two pilots onboard. Another Cheetah chopper crashed in March near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil claimed the concept of jihad exists not just in Islam but also in the Bhagavad Gita and Christianity creating a political furore with the BJP accusing the Congress of playing vote bank politics. Soon after, the Congress, too, dissociated itself from the veteran leader terming his remark “unacceptable”. “My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comments on the Bhagavad Gita. That’s unacceptable. Subsequently, he clarified. The Congress’s stand is clear. The Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation,” Opposition party’s communication head, Jairam Ramesh, said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, today announced its decision to free Pakistan from its “grey list”. The decision will enable the country to get foreign funds to overcome its economic situation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...

Political Pulse

It is said that in politics, neither friends nor enemies are permanent. What better illustration of this aphorism can there be than the blow hot, blow cold relations between the BJP and the NCP? Whether in politics or sports, both at the Centre and the state, the love-hate relationship between the parties have come with shocks and surprises for observers. In the Mumbai Cricket Association presidential polls, held on Thursday, Amol Kale’s victory is being attributed to NCP president Sharad Pawar. What is interesting is that Kale is a close associate of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Despite holding the aces in matters of the MCA, Pawar, instead of fighting Fadnavis, joined hands with him and not only ensured a smooth election, but also Kale’s victory. Read Shubhangi Khapre’s report.

Express Explained

With Liz Truss announcing her resignation on Thursday (October 20), making her Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, another leadership election will be concluded by October 28 to find her replacement. Multiple reports have suggested that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign from the post on September 6 after facing a series of scandals, is considering another leadership bid for the top job. So can Johnson return as the UK PM? What are the challenges involved? We explain.

In Express Research, Adrija Roychowdhury writes why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment. The proposal to dredge the river channel in which the Ram Setu is located has been continuously opposed by groups who believe in the connection between the structure and the Ramayana. Consequently there is a debate in the political scene of India over whether Ram Setu was indeed built by the vanar sena mentioned in the Ramayana. Read the full story here.

In Express Opinion today

Advertisement

No matter how you celebrate Karwa Chauth, it is not a feminist choice

Why Bruce Springsteen remains Boss in times of BTS and Harry Styles

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:12:08 pm
Next Story

Manipur: BJP suspends former MLA for ‘violating’ party rules

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement