Your Daily Wrap: EC announces poll date for Himachal; ex-Delhi University professor acquitted in Maoist links case; and more

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court today acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and five others, allowing their appeals and setting aside the life imprisonment sentence awarded to them in 2017 by a sessions court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, which had convicted them for alleged Maoist links. The court observed that the proceedings before the sessions court are “null and void” in absence of a valid sanction under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Hours later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved the Supreme Court for stay on HC order but it was declined. The top court, however, allowed the NIA to move an application before the registry requesting for urgent listing.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 in a single phase for all the 68 constituencies, followed by the counting of votes on December 8, the Election Commission announced today. But the poll panel did not announce the dates for Gujarat elections. This, however, is not the first time. Back in 2017, both the states were set to go to polls together as well. In fact, they have been since 1998, barring 2002-03. But on October 12, the announcement date, the EC only declared the dates for Himachal, similarly adding that Gujarat polls will be announced later.

A district court in Varanasi rejected the Hindu worshippers’ plea seeking ‘carbon dating’ of ‘Shivling’ claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The court rejected the plea in view of the Supreme Court’s May 17 order to protect the site where the ‘Shivling’ was reportedly found while conducting a survey in the mosque. What is carbon dating, and how does the Varanasi court order impact the dispute? Read here.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng today, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss’s request after rushing back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington. Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, will replace Kwarteng.

Political Pulse

Following the incident of flogging of some Muslim accused, after stone-pelting at a garba in Kheda, Imran Khedawala, the Congress MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in Gujarat, and the party’s Dariyapur MLA, Gyasuddin Shaikh, were the only two legislators from the state who demanded action against the policemen allegedly involved in the incident. In an interview with The Indian Express, Khedawala speaks about the Congress’ ‘silence’ on issues concerning minorities, the measures the government must take, AIMIM plans to contest in Gujarat and AAP prospects. Edited excerpts here.

Express Explained

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services company, on Thursday announced a share buyback worth Rs 9,300 crore, its fourth buyback in the last six years. What are the terms of the deal? How does it impact stocks, investors? Read here.

Movie Reviews: This week we reviewed Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet starrer Doctor G, Chhello Show, India’s official entry to the Oscars, Code Name Tiranga, and Apple’s new series Shantaram. Watch them or skip them? Read our reviews first.