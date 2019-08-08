Daily news briefing: PM Modi likely to address nation today, Mehbooba asks PDP MPs to quit Rajya Sabha; and more

PM’s message to party: No chest-thumping please, long haul ahead

Advertising

Hours before Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party leaders in a Cabinet meet that they should be aware of the “repercussions” of such a decision and its effect on a section of people. The PM may also address the nation today.

Day after J&K bifurcation Bill passed: Pakistan tests Kashmir waters, India holds response

Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad and announced a downgrade of its ties with India and suspension of bilateral trade, in response to the government’s decision on Kashmir. Delhi chose not to respond with sources indicating that it did not want to fall for what it considers a bait, and a desperate bid by Islamabad to internationalise the issue, Shubhajit Roy reports

Advertising

Four dead as thousands rush across Assam for fresh NRC hearings

Two sisters and a senior citizen are among the four people who have died in Assam since Monday as thousands rushed to attend fresh National Register of Citizens (NRC) hearings that ended Wednesday. The new set of orders triggered panic as people boarded buses and hired vehicles to reach towns like Jorhat, Charaideo, Sivasagar and Golaghat.

Tavleen Singh writes: Now, win the peace

In Kashmir, there is a weariness with the old. If the new is rung in, Article 370 could become a fading memory. Personally, I believe that it could prevent Kashmir from becoming the Islamic state that the jihadist groups dream of. But, Modi will have to have a strategy ready to win the peace now that he seems to have won the war.

Under arrest, Mehbooba sends message to PDP MPs: quit Rajya Sabha

Under arrest, former J&K CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has sent a message to her two MPs to resign from Rajya Sabha in protest of scrapping of special status. After sending the message, Mufti was moved from Hari Niwas guesthouse to Cheshma Shahi guesthouse. The two PDP MPs had torn copies of the Constitution when the Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha.

Flood situation worsens in Maharashtra, 1.5 lakh evacuated

The flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts of western Maharashtra worsened on Wednesday, forcing authorities to evacuate over 1.5 lakh people. At least 16 people have lost their lives in five districts of Pune, while road connectivity remains disrupted.

Davis Cup: Pakistan waiting, and watching

Rising tensions over New Delhi’s decision to end J&K’s special status hasn’t dulled Pakistan’s anticipation for next month’s Davis Cup tie against India in Islamabad. The last time an Indian tennis team crossed the Pakistan border was 55 years ago. A cloud of doubt, however, gathered Wednesday with Pakistan downgrading diplomatic relations with India.

And finally…

On the second day of the day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court asked the counsel of Ramlalla if any question regarding the birth of “a prophet” or Jesus had ever been raised in any court in the world. The counsel, on the other hand, stuck to the argument that “history books establish the fact that there was a temple at the site”.