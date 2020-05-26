Daily briefing: Most preferred destination for fliers, Union Minister skips quarantine

A look at the top news today, May 26, 2020. A look at the top news today, May 26, 2020.

Dear Readers,

On day 1 of domestic flight operations resuming, 532 flights crisscrossed the Indian skies. That is a third of the around 2,700 domestic flights which operated on a normal day before the lockdown. Where is everyone flying to? Information sourced from online travel agencies showed that demand for non-metro routes is significantly higher than metros, with Delhi-Patna witnessing the highest number of bookings between May 25 and May 31.

Additional reading: Find out how the states handled domestic flights on Day 1.

As tensions continue to simmer along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Indian Army has increased its presence in Uttarakhand following reports of a Chinese troop build-up in an area on their side of the LAC. The Army has also deployed more crews to operate UAVs for enhanced surveillance of the area.

Schools are likely to see some of their older students — classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 — return to the classrooms in a staggered manner. But why them? Because it is easier to get them to follow social distancing norms and face-cover rules. Here’s what will likely change:

👉 Each class will be divided into batches of 15-20 students.

👉 Initially, school canteens will not function.

👉 Morning assembly will also be prohibited for the first few months.

Will there be a games period? 🤷

A pattern has been emerging in almost all the sedition cases slapped by the government during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Courts hearing bail pleas of the accused haven’t prioritised them as “urgent cases”.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda skipped the mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine in Karnataka for all fliers from 6 hotspot states, claiming he had exemption from quarantine as his Pharma Ministry was part of essential services. As the controversy began to blow up, the Karnataka government promptly modified its quarantine rules.

After the son of a 78-year-old Hindu man refused to perform his funeral, some Muslim youths from a local organisation in Akola lit his pyre. The man died of a heart attack while his wife is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. The organisation has so far performed 60 funerals, of which 21 died because of Covid-19.

India Observatory, an open-source database, has come up with a GIS-enabled dashboard that includes an India map reflecting the movement of migrants in real time on their long journeys, often on foot, along with facilities and relief organisations on their routes.

Balbir Singh Senior was not a household name but he was India’s most-decorated athlete ever — winning three Olympic golds in 1948, 1952 and 1956. He passed away in Mohali Monday after a lengthy stay in hospital. He was 96. Son of a freedom fighter, Balbir had a difficult initiation into hockey.

🔊 In today’s episode of Three Things podcast, we look at why the Gujarat government has been criticised for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and how Surat is dealing with the exodus of workers.

📬 You can now subscribe to all The Indian Express newsletters here: indianexpress.com/newsletters

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd